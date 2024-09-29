Okyenhene warns of confiscation of abandoned illegal mining sites from farmers after reclamation

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has announced that the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council will introduce a law to seize and reclaim abandoned illegal mining lands in the area.



He warned that landowners and farmers who sold their lands to miners but left them unreclaimed will lose ownership once the council reclaims them.



Speaking at a durbar in Akyem Kwabeng as part of his 25th anniversary celebrations, the Okyenhene condemned illegal mining for destroying the environment and urged the youth to stop.



The Chief of Akyem Kwabeng, Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, praised Okyenhene for his efforts to fight illegal mining and drive development in the area.