Old Mawuli Students Union urges students to embrace technology

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Dr Kenneth Agbodza, who is the President of the 1983 Year Group of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU), has urged students of the school to embrace technology in order to succeed in their chosen careers, Graphic Online reports.



According to him, this is because technology is now a vital component of productivity in all sectors, and the world is evolving rapidly in this regard.



He made this call during the presentation of 100 tables and chairs worth GH¢140,000 to the school in Ho last Monday (February 19).



Dr. Agbodza explained that this gesture was aimed at addressing the serious furniture deficit afflicting the school and that his year group was highly committed to the welfare of the students and the school. He further gave an assurance that its members would continue to address the needs of the school in various ways to lift the image of Mawuli School to greater heights.



Dr. Agbodza advised the students to study diligently towards a bright future, stating that their achievements in the future would depend on how they utilized their time in school.



The headmaster of the school, Benjamin Yawo Dei, expressed gratitude to the year group for the donation of the furniture, stating that it was timely and a relief.



He disclosed that the Mawuli School now had an enrolment of 5,140, with 205 teachers and 88 non-teaching staff. Mr Dei, however, noted that the school still needed furniture, staff bungalows, and laptops.



He therefore called on other year groups, corporate bodies, and public-spirited individuals to support the school in these areas.



Enyonam Bansah, an executive member of the year group, cautioned students about the dangers of narcotics, emphasizing that indulging in such substances could jeopardize their future.