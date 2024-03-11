Oliver Barker-Vormawor accuses Marwako Restaurant of serving contaminated food

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent figure leading the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, has stirred controversy by accusing the Abelemkpe Branch of Marwako Restaurant of serving contaminated food to him and his family over the weekend.



In a detailed post shared on the X platform on Sunday, March 10, Barker-Vormawor recounted how he purchased a 1-liter watermelon juice from the said restaurant, only to experience severe gastrointestinal distress shortly after consumption.



According to his account, both he and his family members suffered from persistent diarrhea and vomiting, symptoms that he attributed directly to the consumption of the watermelon juice.



"My household’s vomiting and diarrhea this weekend was proudly sponsored by Marwako Abelemkpe Branch. 1 liter Watermelon Juice don do me dirty!" he wrote in the post, expressing his frustration and disappointment with the restaurant's alleged negligence in ensuring food safety standards.





The Food and Drugs Authority responded to Barker-Vormawor's post, stating, "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."