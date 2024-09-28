You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986755

Oliver Barker-Vormawor rejects Police special treatment

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has declined what he terms “special treatment” by the Ghana Police Service during his detention, following the Democracy Hub protests in Accra.

The activist, who was arrested alongside 42 others, criticized the police for singling him out while ignoring the welfare of other detainees.

“Earlier this morning, the Ghana Police Service brought around a pack

