Oliver Barker-Vormawor rejects Police special treatment

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has declined what he terms “special treatment” by the Ghana Police Service during his detention, following the Democracy Hub protests in Accra.



The activist, who was arrested alongside 42 others, criticized the police for singling him out while ignoring the welfare of other detainees.



“Earlier this morning, the Ghana Police Service brought around a pack



containing food. This is after they lied to the court yesterday that they had been feeding protesters since they arrested us. It seems bizarre to me that I'll be fed whilst my thirty-two (32) other cell mates are starved," Barker-Vormawor disclosed in a Facebook post.



Barker-Vormawor emphasized his refusal to accept the meal, arguing that it “offends Justice” to treat some individuals differently in the same situation.



“I and the other protesters have rejected the food and will continue to do so until every arrested person is treated as a human being and provided the most basic necessities,” he added.



The Democracy Hub protests, organized to highlight the detrimental impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s environment, resulted in the arrest of several activists, including Barker-Vormawor, sparking widespread concern over police handling of the demonstrations.



Read his statement below:



I thank everyone for your support and we remain committed in securing for every Ghanaian a more just and fair republic.

Shalom.