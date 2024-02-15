Oman FM's Wofa Kwakye passes away

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: 3news

Oman FM’s radio director and host of the station’s political analysis programme, ‘Boiling Point’, Martin Kwabena Kwakye, is reported dead.



It is believed the broadcaster, popularly known as Wofa Kwakye collapsed during production on Wednesday, February 14, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



The late broadcaster previously worked as a parliamentary and presidential correspondent for Net2 TV and Oman FM.



Before joining the Accra-based Oman FM, he also worked with Adom FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited.



The renowned broadcaster is well respected within the media fraternity and has contributed substantially to Oman FM’s programming. He usually hosts programmes like “National Agenda” and “Boiling Point,” where he frequently fills in for regular host Fiifi Boafo.



Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company GNPC in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of Freddie Blay.



Throughout his career, he collaborated with key individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, and Hon. K.T. Hammond, the Trade Minister.



Meanwhile, KenCity Media, the owners of Oman FM and Net2 TV, noted in an official statement confirming the death of its radio director that they’re saddened by the development.



Official announcement:

“The Family, the Group Chairman, Hon. Ken Agyapong, the C.E.O, Mrs. Stella Wilson Agyapong, the entire Management and Staff of Kencity Media Ltd regret to announce with deep sorrow the sudden demise of the Director of Radio, Oman Fm, Martin Kwabena Kwakye (Wofa Kwakye). The sad event occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on the 14th of February, 2024 at 11:10 am. Further arrangements will be announced later,” the statement said.