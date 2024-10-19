Omane Boamah explains Mahama’s decision not to go to Supreme Court after 2024 polls

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explained why former President John Mahama won’t seek legal recourse in the Supreme Court following the 2024 elections if disputes arise.



Omane Boamah’s rhetorical question suggested the NDC’s skepticism towards the court, especially after its recent decision to stay the Speaker of Parliament's ruling on four MPs switching allegiances.



This shift in strategy contrasts with Mahama's 2020 legal challenge, signaling the NDC’s focus on securing a decisive electoral victory without relying on the judiciary to resolve potential disputes.