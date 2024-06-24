You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953791

Source: 3news

Oncologists at KATH withdraw services due to malfunctioning radiotherapy machine

Doctors at the Oncology Department of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have suspended consultations on June 24 due to a malfunctioning radiotherapy machine, specifically its Water Phantom unit, crucial for measuring radiation doses.

Over a dozen patients were left with only the Head of Department and one clinician attending to them.

A nurse reported doctors' absence.

CEO Prof. Addai-Mensah confirmed a letter of credit has been issued to fix the issue and expressed hope for doctors' understanding.

