General News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

One person has tragically died and 30 others are injured following a fatal accident involving a Kia Rhino truck carrying Fulani individuals near Damongo in the Savannah region.



The incident occurred after attendees of a party hosted by MP Samuel Abu Jinapor were returning to their communities.



Injured individuals have been taken to St. Anne’s Catholic Hospital in Damongo for urgent medical care.