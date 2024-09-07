One billion dollar project: Who is committed to constructing the Pwalugu multipurpose dam

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam project, conceived in the 1990s, has faced multiple delays despite a groundbreaking ceremony in 2019.



The dam aims to boost irrigation, power generation, and flood prevention in northern Ghana.



Both NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC’s John Dramani Mahama have pledged to complete the project.



Bawumia cites funding challenges but reaffirms his commitment to its completion, while Mahama criticizes the stalled progress and waste of $12 million.



The dam’s completion remains a key issue as the region looks to both candidates for solutions ahead of the 2024 elections.