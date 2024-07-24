One citizen one mobile phone by Dr. Bawumia is a play of Ghanaians mind – Mahdi Jibril.

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has continued his nationwide outreach in the Savannah Region on July 21, 2024.



He engaged with local leaders and residents, presenting his vision and policies. Dr. Bawumia announced a mobile phone initiative, partnering with companies to provide affordable phones paid off at 1 cedi per month, aiming to boost digital access and economic growth.



NDC's deputy director of elections, Mahdi Jibril, criticized the initiative as a tactic to win votes, highlighting past opposition by the NPP to NDC’s policies like the "Okada" business formalization.