One dead at Yipala as rainstorm ravages community

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: CNR

One person has been reported dead as rainstorm ravaged Yipala, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region.



Many houses including the chief’s palace have been ripped off and some houses collapsed in the storm on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.



The National Disaster Management Organization is yet to ascertain the extent of damage and the number of houses and people affected.



The incident has sparked a debate in the region as people blame years of logging and commercial charcoal production in the area.