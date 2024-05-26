You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942394

Source: GNA

One dead, three injured in herdsmen clash at Yabram in Oti Region

A misunderstanding between Fulani herdsmen in Yabram, near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality, led to machete clashes resulting in one death and three injuries.

Abdulrahman Abdulai was killed, while Ibraima Jibo, Mahamudu Iko, and Lasi Mahamudu Iko sustained severe wounds.

The conflict arose when an intoxicated herder failed to lead animals to graze.

The injured were treated at Dambai Health Centre and E.P. Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic.

The police are involved, and the deceased has been sent to WoraWora Government Hospital morgue.

Victims are reported to be out of danger.

