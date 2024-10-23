You are here: HomeNews2024 10 23Article 1997507

Source: The Chronicle

One shot dead at Kunsu mining site

A 17-year-old girl, Clementina Danso, was shot dead at a galamsey site in Nyame Adom-Kunsu, Ahafo-Ano South District, Ashanti Region.

The shooting occurred on October 18, 2024, when locals attempted to collect residual materials at a site operated by Chinese miners.

Seven others sustained gunshot wounds, and Clementina was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Mankranso Government Hospital.

Felix Nkansah, the local assembly member, reported that a security officer at the site opened fire, leading to the incident.

No arrests have been made as the shooter has reportedly gone into hiding.

The injured individuals are being treated, with two referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for pellet removal.

