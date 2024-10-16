Online Exhibition: Jean Mensah is purposely becoming dumb—Dr. Amoako Baah

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Political Analyst Dr. Amoako Baah has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for its decision to exhibit the voter register digitally, arguing that many Ghanaians lack access to phones and the internet.



Speaking on TV3, Dr. Baah expressed frustration, questioning why the EC didn’t consider the limited internet access and literacy rates before implementing the plan.



He suggested that printing the register in newspapers would be more effective, as many Ghanaians could get help checking their names.



The EC is currently re-exhibiting the voter register from October 15 to 19 ahead of the 2024 elections.