Online overtakes TV in survey of news habits

General News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: BBC

For the first time, more people in the UK are getting their news online (71%) than from television (70%), according to Ofcom.



Social media usage for news also rose to 52%, with YouTube seeing the biggest jump.



Meta platforms like Facebook are significant news sources, while the BBC remains the most popular overall.



Traditional news sources, including newspapers and TV news, are in decline.



BBC One is still the most mentioned single news source, with 43% of people tuning in.