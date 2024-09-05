Only 16% of babies in Ghana receive Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth – WHO

Health News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: GNA

Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) has launched a campaign to increase Hepatitis B Birth Dose (HepB-BD) vaccination rates in Ghana.



Despite an effective vaccine, only 16% of newborns receive it within 24 hours of birth.



The campaign aims to raise awareness, integrate the vaccine into routine immunization, and push for policy changes.



GloMeF hopes to reach one million people with information through community forums and media outreach, aiming to reduce Hepatitis B infections and improve public health.