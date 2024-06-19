Only 2% of works required to end Accra floods done – Works & Housing Minister

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Residents of Accra will continue to face flooding during rains as only 2% of the necessary drainage works have been completed.



Minister for Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called for a drainage master plan from the hydrological survey department to address this issue.



He mentioned that only a small portion of the required work has been funded, leading to the ongoing challenges.



Nkrumah also highlighted the need to compensate affected individuals in areas like Kaneshie to facilitate the drainage works.



An inter-ministerial committee engagement is scheduled to address these issues, aiming to speed up the completion of drainage projects to mitigate flooding.