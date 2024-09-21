'Only NPP, EC against voter roll audit': LINSOD asks, 'Are they in rigging cahoots?'

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A group called Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) is raising concerns that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) may be colluding to rig the 2024 elections by opposing a forensic audit of the voter register.



LINSOD argues that only these two entities resist the audit, which is seen as vital for restoring public confidence in the electoral process.



They call on civil society and independent organizations to support their demand for an audit to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections.