Only people who are not serious engage in politics of insults—Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has criticized politicians who engage in insulting tactics, calling them "unserious."



She argued that such behavior does not contribute to Ghana's development and instead sets a negative example for children.



According to her, insults do not build infrastructure or improve the country’s progress, stressing that Ghana should focus on constructive politics for real development.