Only the blind cannot see the massive dev’t under the current government – Nandom Chief

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Chief of Nandom, Naa Prof. Edmund Delle Chiir VIII, has praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for fulfilling its promises despite global economic hardships.



During a visit by NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the chief highlighted the government's achievements in education, healthcare, electricity, water, sanitation, and road infrastructure.



He emphasized that these accomplishments are evident and undeniable, attributing them to the government's commitment and resilience.



The chief expressed confidence in the government's continued success and thanked them for the developmental projects benefiting the Nandom Municipality.