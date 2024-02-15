Opare Addo alleges political motives behind Akufo-Addo's cabinet reshuffle

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent cabinet reshuffle was aimed at ensuring that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia succeeds him after the 2024 elections.



The reshuffle, which was announced on February 14, 2024, led to the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Road Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta, and Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu. Dr. Okoe Boye replaced Agyeman Manu as Health Minister while Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Minister, was reassigned to the Interior Ministry.



During an interview on TV XYZ, the youth leader of the opposition party claimed that there was a hidden motive behind the shake-up, and some individuals were being tasked to carry out certain activities through unfair means during the December polls to ensure Akufo-Addo's protege, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, continues his legacy.



Opare Addo pointed out that the reassignment of Henry Quartey to the Interior Ministry indicates that Akufo-Addo intends to use violence during the elections.



According to Opare Addo, Quartey was the Deputy Minister of Interior when violence erupted at Ayawaso West Wuogon, and he played a prominent role in it. The youth leader believes that Ghanaians will vote for the NDC and John Mahama, but the NPP is determined to hold on to power by causing violence during the polls.



Opare Addo warned the NPP's operatives, who might instigate violence, that the NDC is ready to face them squarely to protect the votes of Ghanaians.



He believes that the reshuffle was done to achieve this goal, but he assured his audience that the NDC would not tolerate any violence during the upcoming elections.