Opare Addo criticizes government over surging unemployment rates

Politics of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the government for the surge in unemployment figures across the country.



The lawyer lamented that under the NPP administration, unemployment rates have drastically risen compared to the stable figures during the NDC's tenure.



Referring to recent data, Addo highlighted a current unemployment rate of 14.8%, a significant jump from the 8% recorded under the NDC.



He particularly emphasized the concerning trend among individuals aged 18 to 35, indicating the severity of the situation.



Addo attributed the spike in unemployment to the NPP's assumption of power in 2017, diverging from the decreasing trend observed from 2008 to 2016.



Expressing dismay over the escalating issue, he scrutinized the efficacy of the NPP's initiatives such as the Youth Employment Groups and Unemployed Graduate Association, pointing out what he perceived as a contradiction with former initiative leaders now holding government positions.