Opare Addo predicts 54% victory for Mahama in 2024 Elections

Politics of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed strong confidence in the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, projecting a substantial win of 54% of total votes in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Addo asserted that his projection is based on data and scientific analysis, emphasizing his certainty in Mahama's victory if the party executes its campaign strategy effectively.



"I am very comfortable and certain that come what may, if Jesus doesn’t return by the 7th of December, I can tell you by the 8th or 9th that if we do our work right, through the exit polls, we should be able to predict what President Mahama is going home with," he stated.



Addo attributed his confidence to the NDC's meticulous groundwork and voter engagement plans, highlighting the party's unprecedented campaign strategy aimed at treating each voter as an individual.



"We know the work we are coming to do, and that work we have done so far and what we have in motion. So, we are very comfortable and confident about that," he affirmed.



He also emphasized the party's commitment to avoiding complacency, pledging to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the electoral process is conducted accurately and fairly at every level, from polling stations to post-election activities.