Opinion Polls, public sentiments are in our Favor – Sammy Gyamfi Confident in NDC’s Chances

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, expressed confidence that John Dramani Mahama is poised for victory in the December 7, 2024, presidential election.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Gyamfi highlighted the alleged incompetence of the current Nana Akufo-Addo government, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia playing a key role, as a major reason for Mahama’s growing support.



He cited opinion polls, public sentiment, and even prophecies from religious leaders as indicators of an NDC win.



While some predict victory for the NPP, Gyamfi dismissed these claims, pointing to Prophet Owusu Bempah’s prophecy favoring Mahama.