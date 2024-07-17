Opoku-Agyemang pledges support for fishermen’s welfare

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured fishermen that their welfare is a central focus of the party’s policies.



She emphasized the NDC’s commitment to improving the lives and working conditions of fishermen, highlighting plans to support and enhance the fishing industry.



Speaking to fishermen at Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom in the Greater Accra region, she urged them to vote for the NDC in the upcoming elections.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised that an NDC government would prioritize their well-being and ensure they reap the benefits of their hard work, aiming to provide better living standards and improved economic conditions for this vital sector.