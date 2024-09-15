Opoku-Agyemang urges EC to ensure free and fair elections

Politics of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and credible.



Speaking at the Kundum festival in Axim, she emphasized that peace thrives when elections are transparent.



She encouraged the people to support peaceful coexistence and to elect leaders committed to development.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted key projects initiated by the NDC government in Axim and promised to restore the mini harbour project.



She also condemned illegal mining and urged the youth to reject violence during the election period.