Opoku Prempeh favoured as Bawumia's running mate – NIB survey

A recent survey by the National Investigation Bureau reveals that Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the preferred choice among New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for the running mate position to flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The survey, which engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives, showed Dr.



Opoku Prempeh receiving 76.2% of the support.



Following him is the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, with 10.16%. Other potential candidates considered include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.



With the 2024 general election six months away, Dr. Bawumia faces the challenge of selecting his running mate. The survey indicates a strong preference for a candidate from the Ashanti Region, with 84% of respondents favouring Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his charisma and popularity.



However, the NIB cautioned that the ongoing power crises might affect Dr. Prempeh’s candidacy, recommending that the government address these issues to bolster his credibility in the energy sector and enhance the party’s prospects in the upcoming election.



