Opoku Prempeh has agreed to come to Nkroful to apologise – Ellembele DCE assures chiefs

Politics of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: 3news

Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, has announced that plans are underway for NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to personally apologize to the chiefs and people of Nkroful, Kwame Nkrumah's hometown, for recent derogatory comments.



Despite Dr. Prempeh’s national apology, local leaders demand a direct apology to address the affront. Nkroful’s Chief, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, emphasized the need for Dr. Prempeh to apologize in person, stressing the comments undermined Nkrumah’s legacy.



The apology aims to restore unity and peace, with the meeting date to be confirmed soon.