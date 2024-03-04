Opoku Prempeh touted as ideal running mate for Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 4 March 2024

A Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has advocated for Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the most suitable running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Dr. Asah-Asante highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's exceptional competence in various roles, stating that he has demonstrated the qualities necessary for leadership.



Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show, he expressed confidence that Dr. Opoku Prempeh's inclusion on the ticket would enhance Dr. Bawumia's electoral prospects.



According to Dr. Asah-Asante, Dr. Bawumia recognizes the strengths and advantages that the Energy Minister brings to the table, making him the top choice for the running mate position.



"As for me, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is number one. In his area of work, he has demonstrated that he has what it takes to lead anytime the call comes and all that. So he will be Dr. Bawumia’s top choice for his running mate," he said.



While Dr. Bawumia has secured the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, the official announcement of his running mate is eagerly awaited.



Speculations abound regarding potential candidates, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei Owusu, Prof. Opoku Onyinah, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful.