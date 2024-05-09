Opoku Ware 1999 year group invest GHC500K in landscaping project to enhance school environment

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

A group of former students from Opoku Ware School has initiated a landscaping project to enhance the school's environment, investing in tarred roads and brick pavements to ease movement and improve learning conditions.



With an investment of Gh500,000, the 1999 Year group, known as the AX Group, aims to address the challenges students face navigating slippery and uneven terrain around critical areas like classrooms and assembly halls.



Opoku Ware School, accommodating approximately four thousand students, has long grappled with untarred pathways and pavements hindering smooth commuting within the school premises.



As part of their 25th anniversary celebrations, the AX Group launched the landscaping project, focusing on laying ground pipes for water connections and overlaying pavements leading to essential areas like the assembly hall and classrooms.



Beautification measures, including the planting of ornamental plants to control erosion, were also included in the project.



Rev Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, the Headmaster of the school, emphasized the positive impact of the initiative on student movement and academic outcomes, highlighting the significance of the improved infrastructure.



Meanwhile, Katakyie Nana Sakyi Baffoe, President of the AX Group, expressed their commitment to enhancing the school environment for current and future students, viewing the project as a way to give back to their alma mater.



The 25th anniversary and homecoming event of the AX Group witnessed a colorful celebration, bringing together school management, staff, old students, and current students of OWASS.



During the event, themed "Nurturing our education system to reflect 21st-century realities," outstanding teachers and students were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the school's development.



Rev Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere commended the AX Group for their dedication to the school's welfare, urging other batches to follow suit in supporting their alma mater.



In a symbolic gesture, the baton was passed to the AY Group, marking the beginning of their responsibility for the 73rd Anniversary Celebrations in 2025.