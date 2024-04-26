Opoku Ware School's 1999 batch marks 25th anniversary with landscape project

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

The Opoku Ware School's 1999 batch, represented by the AX Group, commemorated their 25th anniversary on Saturday, April 20, 2024, by launching a landscape project aimed at enhancing the school environment.



The landscape project involves planting trees and grass in various areas of the school, as well as addressing accessibility issues along certain pathways, which previously posed safety concerns for students.



According to Katakyie Nana Sakyi Baffoe, President of the AX Group, the initiative not only adds aesthetic value to the school but also improves educational opportunities by creating safer pathways for students to access essential facilities like the library and assembly hall.



The theme chosen for the project, "nurturing our education system to reflect 21st-century realities," reflects the group's commitment to enhancing the educational experience, particularly by integrating technology into learning and making educational resources more accessible to students.



Emphasizing the importance of collective effort in supporting education, Baffoe highlighted the need for collaboration among parents, guardians, and the government to ensure the realization of students' aspirations.



In a symbolic gesture, the AY Group received the baton from the AX Group, signifying the transition of responsibility for organizing the 73rd Anniversary Celebrations in 2025.