Oppong Nkrumah family donates to Nsawam Prison for minister's birthday

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The family of Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, marked his 42nd birthday with a meaningful gesture, donating essential items to the Nsawam Prison on Friday, April 5, 2024.



The donation, which included items such as rice, beans, gari, sachets of water, toilet rolls, washing powder, oil, and medical supplies, was aimed at supporting the welfare of the inmates.



Kwame Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed hope that the donation would contribute to the well-being of the inmates and assist in meeting their basic needs.



In response, ADP Nii Armah, representing the prison authorities, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Minister's thoughtful gesture. He highlighted the significance of such contributions in meeting the basic needs of the prison's over 3,000 inmates.



He further stated that the items donated would greatly benefit the inmates and appreciated the Minister's support in helping the prison fulfil its mandate.



The donation to the Nsawam Prison is part of the Oppong Nkrumah family's philanthropic activities in celebration of the Minister's birthday.



Last year, on his 41st birthday, the family also donated essential items to the correctional centre as part of their outreach programme.



Beyond this specific donation, Minister Oppong Nkrumah has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, particularly in his constituency of Ofoase Ayirebi, demonstrating his commitment to serving his community and contributing to the welfare of others.