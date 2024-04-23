Oppong Nkrumah hands over 70 units of J.A Kufuor Housing Estate to GIS

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The Ministry of Works and Housing, in collaboration with the State Housing Company (SHC), has officially handed over 70 housing units of the J. A Kufuor Housing Estate at Oyoko Akrofrom in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



The sector minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced that a total of 100 housing units were designated for the GIS, with 70 units already completed and the remaining 30 units in various stages of development, soon to be completed and handed over.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the government's commitment to providing affordable housing for all, especially public sector workers, as part of efforts to address the nation's housing deficit.



He indicated that the government was exploring both domestic and foreign funding options to tackle the housing challenge effectively.



The minister highlighted the systematic housing unit distribution programme initiated by the SHC on behalf of the government, resulting in the construction of eight state housing units across the country.



This initiative has provided hundreds of homes to Ghanaians, demonstrating the government's dedication to improving access to housing.



Furthermore, Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced the government's intention to complete affordable housing developments in Tamale and Koforidua, which were initiated during the administration of former President Kufuor.



This commitment underscores the government's efforts to deliver on its housing promises and address the housing needs of the population.

The Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, commended the government for its significant achievements in housing delivery over the past seven years.



He praised the completion of the J. A Kufuor Housing Estate project in the Ashanti Region, which was initiated during the former President Kufuor's regime and completed under the current government, as a testament to the hard work and dedication to housing development.



During the visit, the Works and Housing Minister and his team inspected a hundred-acre land released by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to the ministry and SHC for the construction of affordable housing projects.



This land allocation signifies a significant step towards expanding affordable housing opportunities in the region.