Oppong Nkrumah hands over residences to GIS in Kumasi

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah facilitated the handover of staff residences to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Kumasi, marking the completion of housing projects at the John Agyekum Kufuor Estate.



Constructed by the State Housing Company (SHC), the housing units were commissioned during a brief ceremony on Friday, underscoring the government's commitment to providing adequate housing for security personnel.



Expressing the government's broader housing policy, the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament emphasized the importance of decent accommodation, especially for public servants stationed in rural areas.



The government aims to utilize local building materials in its housing development initiatives, with plans underway to introduce an incentive package to expedite development and alleviate the housing deficit over the next decade.



Additionally, Minister Nkrumah announced plans for a district housing program covering all 261 Districts nationwide, highlighting the ministry's efforts to attract private sector participation in addressing Ghana's housing challenges.