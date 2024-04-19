Oppong Nkrumah recounts mother's amusing reaction to his appointment

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has shared a lighthearted moment about his mother's reaction to his appointment, recalling her remark about him becoming the Minister for "gutters" after hearing it on a Twi radio station.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen show, he chuckled at the humorous comment and reflected on his initial days in office.



Despite the playful start, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah expressed gratitude for the support received from professionals in the field and highlighted the ongoing learning process within his new role.