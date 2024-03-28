Oppong Nkrumah reveals over 10,000 housing units under development in Greater Accra

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

During an inspection of ongoing construction works, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, unveiled plans for 10,720 housing units in various stages of development across the Greater Accra Region, aimed at tackling Ghana's housing deficit.



Highlighting the urgency of addressing the housing challenge amidst a 1.8 million-unit deficit, Minister Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the critical need for immediate action to alleviate the strain on housing resources, particularly in urban areas where demand is highest.



Detailing the scope of the housing projects, the Minister outlined initiatives in key areas such as the TDC Affordable housing enclave in Kpone, Community 22, Pokuase, Tessano, and Lartebiokorshie, with varying types of units catering to diverse income levels.



With efforts underway to collaborate with private sector developers and stakeholders, Minister Oppong Nkrumah expressed the government's commitment to expedite construction and bring the new housing units to market promptly, while exploring additional avenues to further address the housing deficit.