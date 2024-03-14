Oppong Nkrumah stresses vital role of engineering in national development

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated the crucial importance of advancing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable infrastructure through collaborative efforts within the engineering sector, Graphic Online reports.



Speaking at the Engineering Council of Ghana’s inaugural Chief Executive Officers’ (CEO) Breakfast Meeting in Accra, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the need for tailored solutions to address Ghana's unique challenges.



During his address, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah praised the CEOs for their commitment to promoting engineering excellence, highlighting their integral role in the nation's developmental agenda. The event, themed "Engineering Excellence for National Development: A Collective Responsibility," aimed to underscore the pivotal role of engineering in driving progress.



The Minister stressed that engineering serves as the backbone of a nation's development, driving innovation, infrastructure, and economic growth. He noted that nations experiencing significant development have relied heavily on engineering prowess.



Highlighting the substantial contribution of engineering practitioners, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah cited statistics from KNUST, indicating the graduation of approximately 2,000 engineering professionals last year alone.



Moreover, the Minister emphasized the necessity of fostering an enabling environment to harness the talent produced annually, ensuring efficient engineering practice.