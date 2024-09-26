Oppong Nkrumah to Ablakwa: Provide factual evidence on “needless allegation” on DRIP equipment

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, has accused North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of politicizing the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).



Ablakwa alleges the government inflated equipment costs by over $102 million, resulting in a taxpayer burden of $178.7 million instead of $76.6 million.



In response, Oppong Nkrumah challenged Ablakwa to provide evidence for his claims, criticizing the opposition for relying on allegations without offering constructive solutions.



The DRIP, launched in July, aims to empower local authorities in road maintenance and is expected to create 10,000 jobs.