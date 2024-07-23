You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962641

Source: GNA

Opuni Trial: We do PPA approved sole sourcing, thresholds for fertilizer purchase—witness

Madam Bernice Debrah Ashong, an Administrator at COCOBOD, has testified that the entity's fertilizer purchases adhere strictly to the Procurement Act.

During the trial of Dr. Stephen Opuni and Mr. Seidu Agongo, she explained that COCOBOD's Procurement Unit prepares composite letters listing fertilizer companies for the Public Procurement Authority's approval.

The process involves multiple stages, including vetting by the Director of Finance, the Chief Executive's office, and the Entity Tender Committee, before final approval by the Central Tender Review Board.

Ashong emphasized that all procurement activities, including those for fertilizers, machines, and insecticides, follow rigorous procedures to ensure compliance with procurement laws.

