Oquaye Jnr defends viral video of washing underwear, cites Rawlings' approach to voters

Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, has defended a viral video showing him washing what appears to be underwear during a door-to-door campaign.



He explained that he was inspired by Ghana's late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, in his approach to interacting with voters to gain their support.



Despite facing criticism from social media users, Oquaye Jnr. stands by his actions, stating that he sees nothing wrong with his strategy.



He believes that such actions help create a bond between him and the constituents.



In his defense, he stated, "While touring the constituency, I entered a house and saw this lady washing, so I picked up shorts to help her wash.



People are complaining but ask me for the purpose, as a politician, I want my people to know me and also do things for my people."



Speaking on NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie,' Oquaye Jnr. further emphasized his admiration for Rawlings' approach to connecting with the people.



He argued that if Rawlings, as a prominent political figure, could engage in activities like pounding fufu for voters, then he too could adopt similar methods to establish a rapport with the electorate.



He highlighted the need for politicians to connect with voters on a personal level to earn their trust and votes. Oquaye Jnr. stated, "Rawlings was then going to people's houses to pound fufu for the people. If not for politics, will Rawlings come to your house to pound fufu? As a politician, you need to go to the people's level and let them feel comfortable so they can vote for you."