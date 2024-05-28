Organised Labour’s concerns over SSNIT operations

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

Civil society in Ghana is highly active, especially in human rights and democracy advocacy.



The Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), alongside the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has expressed concerns about the sustainability of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



Research suggested SSNIT may face operational challenges in the future. In response, GTUC seeks to engage President Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss these issues.



SSNIT is already implementing programmes to support its informal economy scheme.



The article emphasizes on the need for collaboration between SSNIT, GTUC, and other stakeholders to address concerns and enhance social protection for workers.