Organised Labour seeks urgent meeting with Akufo-Addo over SSNIT's operations

Organised Labour has requested a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss critical issues concerning the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



Concerns have been raised over reports suggesting that SSNIT may be unable to pay pensions after 2026 and the potential sale of its shares in four hotels.



Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for collaborative solutions to safeguard workers' welfare. He stated that a meeting with the President is essential to address these pressing issues with relevant stakeholders.



“We are raising very important issues and we are an important stakeholder. They can’t ignore our concerns. I would like to assure all workers in this country that SSNIT is going to pay their pensions when they retire," Dr. Baah said.



He expressed confidence that a collective effort involving the President, Organised Labour, SSNIT's board, the Ministry of Employment, and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) would ensure SSNIT operates as expected.