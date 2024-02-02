Organised Labour set to protest against 15% VAT on electricity

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Organised Labour is set to embark on a nationwide demonstration against the government's implementation of a 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) on household energy usage.



The demonstration is to to take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



This was announed by the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, during a press briefing on Friday, February 2, 2024.



Dr. Baah informed the media that the decision had been made in a private meeting by the leadership of Organized Labor.



He claimed that because the government had not responded to their complaints over the installation of a value-added tax on power usage, they had decided to stage a demonstration.



“In our earlier statement, we said if by the 31st of January 2024, the government had not withdrawn its directive, we would advise ourselves. So this afternoon, we’ve met here, and we’ve advised ourselves. It is that advice that we will communicate to the president. Our advice is straightforward. We have advised ourselves that this government is taking us for granted, so we are going to lead massive demonstrations in all the 16 regional capitals of Ghana on 13th February,” he declared.



As a result, he urged all Ghanaian employees to start wearing "red" to work from Monday in order to strongly suggest to the government that they won't back down until it abandons its plan to put a value-added tax on energy.



“We will not pay it today or tomorrow. Organised Labour is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the letter, and another directive from the Finance Minister to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), ECG to stop the implementation of the VAT on electricity. We are giving the government, up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter,” Dr Yaw Baah said.