Organised Labour to embark on protest despite suspension of 15% VAT on electricity

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Organised Labour of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Greater Accra Regional branch remains resolute in their decision to proceed with a planned demonstration against the controversial 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, even after the Ministry of Finance ordered its suspension.



On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Finance directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to halt the implementation of the new tax policy until discussions with stakeholders, including Organised Labour, had taken place.



Despite this directive, the labor union is dissatisfied and insists on a complete repeal of the tax.



Patrick Binyemi, a spokesperson for the regional metro council of labor, outlined their intentions for a statewide demonstration during a news conference in Accra on February 13.



“We will embark on a never-happened demonstration. This is scheduled for next week Tuesday, the 13th of February 2024. By this, we are calling on all organised labour members all over the Greater Accra region to be ready and prepared for this demonstration.”



“On Tuesday at 6:30 am we are all gathering at the Obra Spot, Circle where we will proceed through the Kojo Thompson road to the Farisco traffic light. We will take a left to the TUC traffic light then a right to the polo grounds along the Professor John Evans Atta Mills highway, that is the high street and we will end at Independence Square or the Black Stars Square. Please let us take note,” he stated.