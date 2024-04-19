Organized Labor threatens strike over delayed pension payments

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Organized Labor has issued a warning of a potential strike on May 2, 2024, if the government continues to neglect its obligation to disburse tier-2 pensions to its members.



The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliated unions assert that despite repeated appeals, the government has shown indifference to their demands.



Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC, stated that they have decided to go on strike due to the government's lack of action.



"You may know that the public sector unions under the forum have already given notice that on the 2nd of May, if they don’t hear anything about the payment of this second tier on the 30th of April, they will strike," he said



"We will want to send this notice to the government that if by the 30th of April they don’t do anything about this our second tier, on the 2nd of May we will all join the forum. I can imagine what will happen in this country if they allow this thing to happen," he added.