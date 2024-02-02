Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu expresses concerns over exit of seasoned MPs from Parliament

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has voiced his concerns regarding the departure of experienced lawmakers from Parliament, expressing worry about the potential impact on the democratic process.



In an interview on GTV, he called for serious introspection within political parties regarding this unsettling trend.



"I am worried about the NPP, and I am worried about the Parliament of Ghana, and I am worried about our democracy. The longer a person stays in Parliament, the better the performance of that person. It is for him, it is for his party, it is for Parliament, and it is for our democracy," he said.



Highlighting the need for political parties, especially the NPP and NDC, to reflect on the constant turnover of MPs, he urged a deeper understanding of the implications of this trend.



A significant number of seasoned legislators from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have recently declared their decisions not to seek re-election or have been defeated in their respective parliamentary primaries.



During the NPP's primaries, 28 MPs failed to secure a return to Parliament, and prior to that, 18 NPP legislators, including Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, voluntarily opted out of the race. On the NDC side, 16 incumbent legislators also lost their parliamentary bids in May 2023.