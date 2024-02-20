Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu set to lead Bawumia's policy and manifesto team

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to appoint Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, to spearhead the party's election 2024 policy and manifesto team, Asaase News reports.



With an impressive parliamentary career spanning 23 years and 2 months, Mensah-Bonsu is set to transition from his role as Majority Leader to lead "Team Bawumia" in crafting the NPP's manifesto aligned with the vision of the presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



This strategic move aims to present a compelling agenda to the Ghanaian electorate ahead of the general elections on December 7, 2024.



In his extensive parliamentary service, Mensah-Bonsu served as Majority Leader for 15 years and 2 months, deputy leader for 4 years, and chief whip for 4 years.



The transition is expected to bring fresh leadership to the Majority Leader position, with Alexander Afenyo Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu constituency in the Central Region, emerging as a likely successor.