Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu steps down as Majority Leader

In a significant turn of events, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has opted to step down from his position with immediate effect, a decision unveiled during a critical meeting of the majority group convened on Wednesday evening.



The gathering, held at the heavily guarded Jubilee House's banquet hall in Accra and presided over by President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressed mounting tensions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary group.



Reports of a potential replacement of Kyei Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin sparked internal discord, prompting this pivotal move.



Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's resignation signifies a turning point in Ghanaian parliamentary dynamics, paving the way for the party and caucus to formalize anticipated leadership transitions.



This decision is perceived as a bid to reestablish unity and coherence within the NPP's parliamentary fold.



Party General Secretary, Justin Kodua is reportedly tasked with formally announcing these changes within the next 24 hours, expected to provide clarity on the majority group's leadership structure and herald a new era of governance in Parliament.



This leadership reshuffle follows a recent ruling by Speaker of Parliament Alban SK Bagbin, stressing the crucial role of political parties in selecting parliamentary leaders.



Bagbin's statement, issued under the authority to interpret the Standing Orders of Parliament, emphasized the indispensable role of party mechanisms in such appointments.



The shakeup aligns with ongoing legal discussions surrounding the NPP's leadership restructuring, which grappled with reconciling the NPP Constitution with the revised Standing Orders of Parliament, particularly regarding the selection of the Majority Caucus leadership.



This legal conundrum underscored the conflict between the Standing Orders, delegating leadership selection to the Majority Caucus, and the NPP Constitution, which empowers the National Council in such matters.