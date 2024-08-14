Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to petition Assemblies of God to call Mahama to order over betting tax

Politics of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed deep concern over former President John Dramani Mahama's promise to remove taxes on betting if elected.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who attends the same Assemblies of God Church as Mahama, vowed to petition the church's General Superintendent, Rev. Wengam, to address Mahama's stance.



He argued that betting is not a legitimate profession and that the tax was implemented to discourage excessive participation.



He fears that removing the tax could turn Ghana into a betting hub, negatively impacting the country's youth.