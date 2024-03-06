Osei-Owusu urges Egyapa Mercer to explore 'funeral tourism' for economic growth

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, has proposed to Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister Designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, to consider promoting investments in "funeral tourism" if he assumes office.



Osei-Owusu highlighted the lucrative potential of the funeral industry, often overlooked by many.



During Mercer's vetting in Accra, Osei-Owusu urged him to capitalize on funerals as a business opportunity, particularly emphasizing their significance for the hospitality industry, which sees increased activity during weekends.



He encouraged Mercer to explore data on hotel occupancy rates in Akan areas during funeral seasons and suggested attaching other activities to funeral tourism to maximize benefits.



Osei-Owusu emphasized the importance of funerals in driving business in local communities and urged Mercer to leverage this aspect of Ghanaian culture for tourism investment and economic growth.